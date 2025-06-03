Outrage at shooting of swan on Druridge Bay reserve

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is horrified that a swan has been shot dead on one of its most popular Druridge Bay reserves.

Last week staff at the Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre received several reports from members of the public that there was a deceased swan below the Hartside Hide on its East Chevington reserve. Upon inspection, the female mute swan had a wound to its head and was believed to have been shot.

As she was ringed, Andy Rickeard from the Northumbria Bird Ringing Group was able record her death and check her history due to the unique number - ZY5010 - of her leg ring.

Aged 16 years at the time of her death, a good age for a mute swan, she was ringed on 27 February 2011 by the Northumbria Bird Ringing Group.

Swan's identification ring.

There is no record of where she was born, but three other records show her residing on the River Wansbeck in June 2011, July 2012, and August 2013. The Hauxley team suspect she was a resident at East Chevington for some time.

As all wild birds are protected by the 1981 Wildlife and Countryside Act, making it illegal to harm them, the wildlife charity is making it quite clear that any killing of birds, or any other wildlife, will not be tolerated and will lead to severe legal consequences for the violators.

Alex Lister, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Druridge Bay Landscapes Manager says: “It is terrible that a swan that had reached the ripe old age of 16 should have their life ended in such a senseless way.

"As a wildlife charity it is our job to protect and conserve wildlife, so we are furious that this has happened at all, and, for it to have happened at what is such a safe and tranquil place to visit and enjoy nature.

“I would urge anybody, that, should they spot a member of the public with a rifle not to approach them but to contact 101 immediately.”