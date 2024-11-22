Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Founded in 1924, the Newcastle and Northumberland Society is one of the oldest charities in the region – and to mark their centenary, they have published a ‘love letter’ to the area.

Our City, Our County is a book of admiration for Newcastle, North Tyneside and Northumberland from those who live, work and visit here.

In October 2023, the society launched a public appeal to discover which buildings and structures in the city and county matter most to people and why - and the result is a well-illustrated compilation of personal views.

Among the structures featured is Kielder Viaduct, which the Society purchased in 1969 to protect it from demolition and which now acts as a focal point for a wide range of outdoor activities in the wider Kielder Forest.

Suzanne Stanley, editor of 'Our City, Our County,' with the new book.

Others are less well known, from The Old Police Station in Bedlington to a very unusual, grade II listed mini post office disguised as a telephone kiosk in Whitley Bay.

Editor, Suzanne Stanley said: “We were overwhelmed with the response, from people from right across Tyneside and Northumberland.”

“There are plenty of standard guide books already, so we hoped to direct readers away from the obvious much-travelled highway of architectural excellence, and onto less familiar treasures.”

“Inevitably, many famous buildings are here, because people do have strong associations with them, and because it would be perverse to leave them out of a book representing our region.”

“We wanted contributors’ stories and they are a delight to read.”

Our City, Our County: an anthology: a celebration of the first 100 years of the Northumberland and Newcastle Society can be ordered at: https://www.nandnsociety.org.uk/shop/