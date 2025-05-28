Origin Soil Nutrition at NSA North 2025

Origin Soil Nutrition will attend the National Sheep Association (NSA) North Sheep event on Wednesday 4th June 2025, highlighting how balanced soil nutrition can increase daily live weight gain by feeding the crop that feeds the animal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Origin will show results from a two-year, split field trial assessing a typical grassland nitrogen application alongside its Nutri-Match prescription nutrition, which contained the full range of macro and micronutrients identified as deficient within the soil. The results from the farm in Northumberland indicated that lambs grazing on the Nutri-Match area delivered a 4.5:1 return on investment, a 26.6% increase in total live weight gain, all achieved with a 15.8% reduction in applied nitrogen.

Abby Kellett, Origin’s nutrition agronomist for the North East, says these results show that tailoring inputs to match deficiencies and animal requirements is vitally important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fertiliser could be seen as one of those necessary fixtures in the farming cycle, but there are simple ways to improve the return on this investment through prescription applications that can offer farmers better results For example, ensuring swards are of sufficient nutritional quality by the time lambs are 8-weeks of age has proved crucial in boosting the daily liveweight gain of young lambs.”

Prescription grassland nutrition can increase daily lamb live weight gain and improve sustainability by reducing nitrogen use.

The stand will also highlight how the latest SweetGrass Plus grassland fertiliser, which contains selenium and cobalt, can help farmers boost lamb health and performance this season.

“Although cobalt is a micronutrient required in relatively small amounts, a shortfall can lead to weakened immunity and reduced lamb vigour. Its role in vitamin B12 production and metabolism makes it an extremely important nutrient for maximising lamb growth rates. Using a grassland fertiliser, such as SweetGrass Plus, can improve cobalt reserves in the grass leading to higher cobalt consumption by the stock,” concludes Abby.

Some of Origin’s in-house team of nutrition agronomists will be on the stand at NSA North 2025 to talk in greater depth about the benefits to prescription nutrition.