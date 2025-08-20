Open Evening Blyth Photographic Society

Blyth Photographic Society 2025/6 season starts on Thursday 4th September 2025 at the Neptune HQ, a community building on South Beach Estate, Blyth, NE24 3RJ adjacent to the community centre.

We open our doors at 7pm and there will be tea and buscuits and also a display of members' photographs.

If you want to take up photography as a hobby or are an experienced photographer who would like to meet with like minded people you are welcome to join our society. Our members are friendly and knowledgeable and more than happy to pass on their experience to any budding photographer.