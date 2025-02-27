Olympic medallist Duncan Goodhew urges people across Northumberland to sign-up for Swimathon 2025

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 27th Feb 2025, 15:34 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An Olympic swimming gold medallist is urging people across Northumberland to take the plunge for good causes by signing up for Swimathon 2025.

The world’s biggest annual fundraising swim is returning to pools from March 28-30, including Wentworth Leisure Centre in Hexham, Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre in Alnwick and Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre.

Swimmers who sign up will fundraise for Cancer Research UK, Marie Curie and Swimathon Foundation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Swimathon president and Olympic gold medallist, Duncan Goodhew MBE hopes to inspire people to reap the benefits of swimming, while making a real difference to people across the UK.

Swimathon president and Olympic gold medalist, Duncan Goodhew MBE. Picture: Swimathon.Swimathon president and Olympic gold medalist, Duncan Goodhew MBE. Picture: Swimathon.
Swimathon president and Olympic gold medalist, Duncan Goodhew MBE. Picture: Swimathon.

He said: “Every year I meet incredible people with incredible stories, those who are swimming for the first time, those that are swimming in memory of a loved one, those that are swimming unimaginable distances, those recovering from cancer, or those facing a terminal illness.

"I know this year will be no different. Everyone has their own story and can set their own Swimathon challenge."

Related topics:Duncan GoodhewNorthumberlandSwimmersCancer Research UKMarie Curie

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice