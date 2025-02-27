An Olympic swimming gold medallist is urging people across Northumberland to take the plunge for good causes by signing up for Swimathon 2025.

The world’s biggest annual fundraising swim is returning to pools from March 28-30, including Wentworth Leisure Centre in Hexham, Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre in Alnwick and Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre.

Swimathon president and Olympic gold medallist, Duncan Goodhew MBE hopes to inspire people to reap the benefits of swimming, while making a real difference to people across the UK.

Swimathon president and Olympic gold medalist, Duncan Goodhew MBE. Picture: Swimathon.

He said: “Every year I meet incredible people with incredible stories, those who are swimming for the first time, those that are swimming in memory of a loved one, those that are swimming unimaginable distances, those recovering from cancer, or those facing a terminal illness.

"I know this year will be no different. Everyone has their own story and can set their own Swimathon challenge."