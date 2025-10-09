Offenders work to transform Newcastle’s largest cemetery

Graves at Elswick Cemetery have been transformed after offenders, serving community sentences, carried out rigorous work to remove overgrown ivy from headstones.

The supervised group, carrying out court-ordered Community Payback, also worked to edge paths and clear overgrown vegetation in areas surrounding the graves.

Community Payback is a form of unpaid work that can be ordered by courts as part of a community sentence, ensuring offenders repay their debt to society by helping the communities they've harmed.

The large cemetery covers 28 acres and visitors are now able to see details on the headstones of historic graves dating back centuries through this project.

Cemeteries Officer at Newcastle City Council, Mark Burn said: “We acknowledge the valuable work being carried out by the Community Payback team in partnership with Newcastle City Council within our cemeteries. Their efforts not only help to maintain and improve these important public spaces but also demonstrate a clear sense of accountability.

It is important for the public to see that people who have made mistakes are taking responsibility by giving back to the community. This visible contribution helps to build trust, restores some balance, and can make a positive difference to both the individuals involved and the wider community.”

Community Sentences are made up of thirteen possible requirements that offenders are expected to meet. Requirements are designed to punish and rehabilitate offenders by combining restrictive requirements like electronic monitoring tags with rehabilitation programmes such as drug, alcohol or mental health treatment to tackle the root cause of offending.

The Government is fixing the prison and probation crisis it inherited, as part of the Plan for Change, by building 14,000 new prison places and increasing investment into probation by around 45% by 2028. It is also improving sentencing so that punishments actually cut crime, fewer people become victims, and our streets are safer.

Courts can order offenders to carry out up to 300 hours of unpaid manual work. Up to five million hours are delivered across the country each year, through projects like the Elswick cemetery clearance.