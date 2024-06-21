Not the Vicar of Dibley …..but the Vicars of Longhoughton!
The Churchwardens and the Longhoughton Parish Heritage Group have been scouring the local archives and old newspapers to bring together an exhibition to celebrate the anniversary. We have looked at the renovation, and stories of the vicars, as well as mapping the churchyard and recording old gravestones, uncovering notable events and following families in the process. We will be displaying some of what we have found over the last year.
Vicars come and go; some are diligent in their duties but others not so! Find out about interesting vicars throughout the years, such as Samuel Lane, who grew up in a Puritan colony famed for piracy; George Duncan, who wrote insulting notes in Latin about his parishioners in the register; abolition of slavery campaigner, Percival Stockdale, who wrote a poem about a famous cat and, after living apart from his wife, was hoaxed by a communication announcing her death; Francis Henry Durnford, who won the military cross, and John Crawley, a community champion and ham radio enthusiast, who kept his radio set in the vicarage front room.
We hope you can come along to this or the Longhoughton Village Summer Fete on July 7th to see our progress.
On Saturday 29th June, the exhibition will be open for visitors and on Sunday 30th there will be a church service. Our exhibition coincides with the Longhoughton Village Open Gardens in aid of Hospice North, so lots to see and do, including the gardening group plant stall and WI refreshments at Westfield Park. The local knitting and sewing group have been making flowers to decorate Westfield Park and the church, as well as contributing a quilt for the raffle.
