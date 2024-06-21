Not the Vicar of Dibley …..but the Vicars of Longhoughton!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The church of St Peter and St Paul in Longhoughton village will be celebrating the 150th anniversary of its refurbishment this month, when the dirt floors and uncomfortable seating were replaced to make a place to welcome worshippers. A huge number of Victorian locals were eager to give to a fund which enabled them to have some extra comfort!

The Churchwardens and the Longhoughton Parish Heritage Group have been scouring the local archives and old newspapers to bring together an exhibition to celebrate the anniversary. We have looked at the renovation, and stories of the vicars, as well as mapping the churchyard and recording old gravestones, uncovering notable events and following families in the process. We will be displaying some of what we have found over the last year.

Vicars come and go; some are diligent in their duties but others not so! Find out about interesting vicars throughout the years, such as Samuel Lane, who grew up in a Puritan colony famed for piracy; George Duncan, who wrote insulting notes in Latin about his parishioners in the register; abolition of slavery campaigner, Percival Stockdale, who wrote a poem about a famous cat and, after living apart from his wife, was hoaxed by a communication announcing her death; Francis Henry Durnford, who won the military cross, and John Crawley, a community champion and ham radio enthusiast, who kept his radio set in the vicarage front room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We hope you can come along to this or the Longhoughton Village Summer Fete on July 7th to see our progress.

Poster for event