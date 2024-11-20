Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are carrying out a week of dedicated action to highlight the ongoing targeted work to crackdown on anti-social behaviour – as new figures show incidents are falling.

As part of Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB) Awareness Week, activity will be carried out across all six Northumbria Police area commands.

Among the areas identified will be motorbike and other vehicle-related disorder, patrols on the region’s transport networks, targeted enforcement action against repeat ASB offenders as well as community engagement and education visits.

The activity is being carried out with the support of local authorities and transport provider Nexus, with multi-agency patrols also set to take place. The week takes place as new figures show there has been a seven per cent fall in the number of ASB incidents force-wide and an 18 per cent drop in youth ASB in the past year.

Following the implementation of Northumbria’s dedicated motorbike ASB project Operation Capio, incidents involving those types of vehicles has fallen by six per cent, with more than 100 bikes seized and transport ASB has dropped by 28 per cent.

Chief Superintendent Barrie Joisce, Northumbria Police’s Lead for Anti-Social Behaviour, said: “We are very encouraged by the reductions in anti-social behaviour figures and they are testament to the hard work our officers and those in our partner organisations have put in.

“But we are not complacent and that is why activity such as ASB Awareness Week is so important in retaining our focus and ensuring the public know how committed we are to dealing with the issues that matter to them.

“Through projects such as Operation Capio and Project Shield, we have been able to join with our partners to locate areas where ASB is prevalent quicker so that we can allocate the necessary resources and apprehend offenders.”

Chief Superintendent Joisce added: “If you have witnessed ASB activity in your area, do not hesitate to contact us so that we can take the appropriate action.”

“Send us a direct message on social media, use the live chat on our website or go to the report forms, which are also on our website.”

“Alternatively, if you’re unable to contact us via those ways, call 101.”