NorthumBOOland Zoo: The after-hours Halloween event protecting endangered bats.
The up-and-coming event will see the main areas of the zoo close to the public between 4.30pm and 7pm on Saturday and Saturday, October 26-27.
Attendees can expect to haunted tractor trails, creepy crawlies, spooky face painting, Halloween sweets, hot drinks and fancy dress – just to mention a handful of what is on offer.
All of this is in aid of a fantastic cause to raise funds to donate to Dahari NGO, a conservation initiative aimed at saving the most endangered bat species in the world: Livingstone’s fruit bats.
The Curious Creatures exhibit will allow visitors to see the Livingstone fruit bats, who without help could risk facing extinction.
Zoo curator, Lucy Edwards, explains the importance of the fundraiser: “Funds raised by tickets sales and donations during the event will be donated to Dahari to fund their vital work in conserving the Livingstone's fruit bats.”
"Threats that face the bats are climate change causing stronger tropical storms that can destroy roost trees and sweep the bats out to sea from their island home in the Comoro's islands."
“Habitat loss is also a major threat to the bats and Dahari are working to preserve and restore the forest and the biodiversity within it.”
Describing the activities in store for NorthumBOOland, Lucy says, “Visitors that attend the event will have a really fun time whether it be enjoying the fun activities and games or getting really scared and creeped out. There is something for everyone.”
To purchase your ticket, please visit: https://www.northumberlandzoo.co.uk/northumbooland
