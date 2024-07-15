Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northumberlandia and Weetslade Country Park have been recognised at the National Land Trust Awards in a successful night for Northumberland Wildlife Trust.

The Weetslade Practical Conservation team scooped the Friends of/Community Group Award for their efforts at the country park near Wideopen, managed by the wildlife charity on behalf of the Land Trust.

The group, many of whom have volunteered since 2006, have spent thousands of hours working on the former colliery site on projects like litter picking, salt marsh habitat restoration, the creation of four skylark breeding enclosures, and the construction of access steps.

The amount of wildlife at Weetslade has significantly increased thanks to the team’s conservation efforts and team members have been rewarded by being the first to record new bird species attracted to the site.

From left, Connor Grundy, Frances Smiles, and Peter Ernst from NWT with Ian Kendall from The Land Trust. (Photo by NWT/Martin Pickup)

Lou Chapman, Northumberland Wildlife Trust health and safety and volunteering manager, said: “The Weetslade Practical Conservation team is an amazing group of practical conservation volunteers who have supported us for the past eighteen years. Their help is invaluable, and this award is so well deserved by each and every one of them."

Northumberlandia, another second Land Trust site managed by Northumberland Wildlife Trust, was named Community Site of the Year.

The 100ft high, quarter mile long landform sculpture in Cramlington, nicknamed The Lady of the North, opened to the public in October 2012, and attracts over 100,000 visitors each year.

Always popular with visitors, in the past two years, the site’s program of events and activities for people of all ages has tripled with everything from downloadable trails to storytelling afternoons, mindfulness sessions, and outdoor theatre events.

In previous years, the Blagdon Lane site has secured the Project of the Year Award for the installation of new steps during the 2020 lockdown and the Best Economic Activity Award for its revamped visitor centre.

The best accolade of the evening was awarded to Connor Grundy who was named Volunteer of the Year.

Connor has turned up in all weather over the past nine years as reserve warden to supporting the charity, making a difference to visitors’ experiences and most importantly helping the site’s resident wildlife.

Diligent about filling the many bird feeders on the site, Connor has constructed bird boxes including an owl box which now has owls nesting in it, rescued trapped newts, and safeguarded the site in times of storm damage.

Connor’s training, coupled with the practical skills gained through volunteering with the wildlife charity, enabled him to start his own lawn-care business in Cramlington.

Peter Ernst, Northumberland Wildlife Trust reserves officer responsible for the upkeep of Weetslade Country Park and Northumberlandia, said:“I am absolutely blown away with the three awards for Northumberlandia and Weetslade Country Park.

"The trust is so lucky to have wonderful volunteers on both sites and without them, my job would be a lot more difficult.

“I am delighted that Connor received the Volunteer of the Year Award. His contribution goes above and beyond simply helping.

"He goes the extra mile as standard and I know if I am ever in need of an extra pair of hands, he is first on site and the last to leave.”