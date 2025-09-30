A Blyth community garden has been awarded a financial boost after becoming runner up in the Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Wilder Communities Award.

The Award celebrates the life and ethos of Jean Cartman, a much-loved member of Northumberland Wildlife Trust for over 40 years, a passionate wildlife gardener and generous supporter of environmental causes.

With a top prize of £500 and two runner-up prizes of £250, the awards go to groups across Northumberland, Newcastle and North Tyneside who make a difference for nature and wildlife in their local communities.

Organisers received over 30 applications from groups working with everything from red squirrel protection projects and community gardens to youth clubs, faith groups, a local radio station, and even a social enterprise bakery.

The overall winner of the competition was Pottery Bank Community Allotment and Garden based in Walker, Newcastle. The project was recognised for creating a welcoming, inclusive space where people can connect with nature and each other.

Through activities such as mindful gardening, woodworking, cooking and nature walks, the allotment supports wellbeing and community connection.

The £500 award will now help with the development of new habitats, including a wildflower meadow and woodland haven in a previously neglected space.

One of two runners up to receive the £250 cash boost was the Briardale Community Garden in Blyth. Part of Briardale House Youth & Community Projects Ltd, the initiative provides hands-on access to nature for people of all ages and abilities.

The runner-up prize money will enable the team at the garden to invest in new accessibility equipment to help even more people benefit from their vibrant garden space.

The Garden Project in Walker was the second runner up, and was congratulated for its thoughtful approach to supporting older, vulnerable, and isolated residents, with its beautiful community garden providing sanctuary for people and wildlife alike.

Cathy Sharp, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Communities/Wildlife Outreach Officer said: “The Jean Cartman Wilder Communities Award is more than just financial support.

“It is a wonderful celebration of grassroots action and a reminder that small, local efforts can lead to big change for people and the planet!”