Northumberland Wildlife Trust says viva la beaver

Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Wilder Northumberland team is set to host a dam fine evening all about beavers at the Alnwick Playhouse later this month.

On Tuesday, June 17, between 6:30pm and 8:30pm the team will be screening a fabulous new filmproduced by the Beaver Trust titled Balancing the Scales.

Narrated by wildlife supporter Joanna Lumley, the film, explores the delicate balance between beaver restoration and the conservation of migratory fish populations and reveals the opportunities beavers create, and the unique challenges they introduce into the landscape.

Incorporating perspectives from scientists both in Britain and across Europe, the film examines how international efforts can aid the UK in its beaver restoration efforts, with the audience hearing from experts in Norway and America - two nations with notable beaver populations and long histories of managing fish migrations.

Going for a swim.

The global perspectives, where in Europe beavers have been reintroduced over the last 100 years, and case studies of the scientific experts will provide invaluable context to the situation in Britain and offer guidance and consideration to the (UK based) Beaver Trust’s own approach.

Before and after the screening of the 30 minute film, there will be a series of a short presentations about beavers in Northumberland and beyond and a question-and-answer session with Sandra King, Chief Executive of the Beaver Trust.

Other members of the panel will be Duncan Hutt, Director of Conservation with Northumberland Wildlife Trust, Helen MacDonald Lead Ranger at the National Trust’s Wallington Estate and Krzysztof Dabrowski, Beaver Technical Specialist with The Environment Agency’s National Beaver Team.

Graham Holyoak, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Nature Recovery Manager says: “Beavers are seen as a great hope for nature recovery but there have been questions about how they may influence migratory fish such as salmon.

Beaver climbing up a log.

“You don’t need to be a beaver expert to come along as this film gives insight into the topic of beavers and, along with great speakers, it will be a fascinating evening.”

For more information and to book a ticket visit www.nwt.org.uk/events or alternatively email [email protected] Doors open at 6pm.

The Wilder Northumberland Network is funded by the Reece Foundation and is working to inspire members, enable peer learning through talks and visits, focus groups, and provide access to key resources, offer expert advice, and share local and national experiences.