A men’s walk and talk group is encouraging people to speak out and look out for each other whilst exploring the beautiful landscapes of Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weekly Sunday walks give men the opportunity to explore the most scenic parts of the region, whilst aiming to tackle social anxiety, improve mental health, and simply provide a safe space to connect with others in the community.

Lee Butler, organiser of the group, spoke out about his inspiration behind the initiative: “I moved here 20 years ago after getting married and I always felt on the outside, I realised I didn’t have a lot of friends here and I became a bit lonely – men find it hard to speak to each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I asked how people would feel about getting out for a walk and trying to clear their heads, I put a post on Facebook and it just grew from there.”

Participants in the men's walk and talk group in Newbiggin.

Expanding on the support the group can provide, Lee says: “We have buddy checks where you pick somebody random and send a message to give them a heads-up and check up on them.

“It can sometimes be hard but the lads around us telling each other stories make it all worth it, you hear people reassuring each other saying ‘I’m the same, I’m nervous and I get social anxiety too.'” Lee wants to encourage people who may feel apprehensive to come along: “Every single one of us has taken that first step, and that is the hardest part – not one person has turned around and said they wish they hadn’t bothered, they’ve all said they wish they started sooner.”

Lee also revealed that the success of his men’s walk and talk group has led to the development of a women’s version: “I got that much feedback from people’s wives, daughters and partners showing support that I realised I needed to try and get a women’s group set up as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My partner, Nikki Walls, set it up - it does seem easier for women and it massively took off which made it easier for me to cope with the men’s group and just focus on that.”

The walks aim to provide a supportive space where everyone is welcome, to get involved visit their page: Facebook