Three Northumberland village shops are amongst those nominated for the Countryside Alliance Awards.

The ‘Rural Oscars’ are now in their 17th year, and are a vital way of celebrating rural businesses that go the extra mile and support their local economy.

Impressively, three Northumberland businesses have been nominated for the best Village Shop/Post Office category. Among those are last year’s overall winners, The Lowick Village Shop.

Owner, Lyndsey Pitman described being nominated for the second time as ‘such an honour’. She explained: "Last year we were very lucky to win the award for the north and made it to London for the finals. Maybe second time lucky if we keep our fingers crossed.

Last year's winners and second time nominees, Lowick Village Store.

“The north covers such a huge area and the standard of the competition is high. We are very fortunate to be so well supported by the village and surrounding areas. Everyone appreciates all we do, it really does feel like we are at the heart of the community.”

Chatton Village Store has also been shortlisted to win a Countryside Alliance Award for the second year running.

Ally Prytherch from the store said: "This recognition is fantastic and well deserved for the great team we have working at the shop. It’s always a very competitive category but hopefully 2025 will be our year.”

The Village Farm Shop in Embleton, was taken over just a couple of years ago by Grace Roberton and sister-in-law, Joanne, who had plans to support as many local businesses as possible.

The Village Farm Shop, Embleton.

Grace said: “It feels very overwhelming to be nominated – its so nice to know that people are supporting us and it’s a lovely boost for the team before the busy season comes.”

Customers can now take part in a public vote to support their favourites, closing on at midnight on April 6. The regional champions will then go forwards to the next round, competing against winners from across the country in the grand final on June 18 at the House of Lords.

Sarah Lee, director of policy and campaigns at the Countryside Alliance, added: “At this critical time for so many rural businesses, it is vital we all show our support in whatever way we can. We encourage as many people as possible to get voting.”