Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rotary Alnwick are partnering up with Rotary Amble and Walkworth to deliver their annual Christmas gift project, expanding the initiative’s reach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Christmas gift project has been carried out solely by Rotary Alnwick for the past seven years, starting off with presents and now raising donations in the form of gift vouchers for disadvantaged children in the community.

Jill Clark, organiser and rotarian reaches out to parents and guardians from schools in the area who may be struggling to buy presents for their children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the scheme has expanded with Rotary Amble and Walkworth also taking part allowing a wider scope of schools to be involved and more children to benefit.

Gifts donated for the Rotary Alnwick Christmas gift project in earlier years.

Jill said: “This year rotary Amble and Walkworth have joined us because they thought it was a great idea and now we are able to go into more schools.

“We’re working together and expanding because they can cover a different area that I couldn’t, last year we were able to give out 180 £10 vouchers.”

On the importance of the project, Jill says: “When we first started, a lady came to me and I gave her some eyeshadow for her 14 year old daughter – she flung her arms round me and burst into tears and said this is the only present she will get that Christmas and I just couldn’t believe it when I think about what my grandchildren get.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You really don’t realise how people struggle and it will be worse this year, the difference a £10 voucher can make will mean a present for a child or no present.”

Gift vouchers donated for disadvantaged children in local schools.

On the risk someone might not use the vouchers for what they are intended, Jill says: “Some will say well you don’t know if the parents will buy booze but there is always going to be somebody who will break the system.

“I don’t care if 10 people break it, if 100 people don’t break it”

Those wanting to support are asked to buy a gift voucher and drop it off in one of their collection boxes located at The White Swan Hotel, Newcastle Building Society, Specsavers or Lesbury Community shop.

Donations can also be made via a Just Giving page, with a suggested donation amount of £10: https://www.justgiving.com/therotaryclubofalnwickcharitytrustfund