Northumberland teenagers drive to Marrakech in £550 car to raise funds for men’s mental health

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 1st May 2025, 08:37 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 08:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Three teenage boys from Northumberland drove a 1996 banger from Wooler to Marrakech to raise funds for local men’s mental health.

Xan Goonan, Nicky Chisholm and Ashden Wilson, from Ashington, Ellington and Blyth, all aged 19, have driven over 2,200 miles together, squeezed into a £550 1996 Renault Clio.

From Northumberland across England, France, Spain to Morocco, they have raised almost £5000 for Northumberland Tyneside Mind by taking part in ‘The Rabat Rally Rampage’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Xan said: “We are always trying to go on crazy adventures and make memories which is really what is was all about. But we thought that if we are going to have some fun then why not see if we can raise a bit of money.

Xan Goonan, Nicky Chisholm and Ashden Wilson in Marrakech.Xan Goonan, Nicky Chisholm and Ashden Wilson in Marrakech.
Xan Goonan, Nicky Chisholm and Ashden Wilson in Marrakech.

"It’s gone absolutely crazy. Seeing the money go up each day was amazing, I never could believe we got that much support it just blew our minds and it does make us want to do more and more things like this.

"I have had lots of people come up to me saying they have had brothers and nephews who have suffered or died due to mental health and it really hits home. I am so pleased to have made even a small difference.

He added: “It is a massive achievement for us and we are so proud to say that maybe the money we have raised has saved someones life by giving them access to more support.”

Next on the radar, the boys are are planning to raise even more money for charity by doing a rally across Eastern Europe next year, as well as planning an exciting road trip across America in 2027.

Related topics:NorthumberlandWoolerBlythAshingtonFrance

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice