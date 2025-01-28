Northumberland Teen secures coveted place in National Scout and Guide Orchestra

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Talented musician Philippa Morrell, from Riding Mill, has been selected to join the prestigious National Scout and Guide Symphony Orchestra (NSGSO).

The 16-year-old, who attends Dame Allan’s Sixth Form in Newcastle, currently plays both violin and piano at grade 7 level, one below the highest UK rank of grade 8. Philippa will be playing the violin in the NSGSO, and taking part in a week-long residential course this summer to rehearse for two concerts at esteemed venues in the Birmingham area.

Philippa discovered the Orchestra after volunteering for a local Cub group in Ponteland, as part of her Duke of Edinburgh Award.

A keen musician since the age of six - Philippa took up the piano in Year 1 of schooling, followed by the violin in Year 2 - it was the perfect opportunity for her to develop her musical skills.

Speaking about her success, Philippa commented: “I was excited and shocked when I found out that I had been successful with the National Scout and Guide Symphony Orchestra. I’m really looking forward to meeting young people with similar interests in music and taking part in the residential course.”

At Dame Allan’s, she is a valued member of the Chamber Choir, Orchestra, Ceilidh Band, and String Sinfonietta.

“I try to practise every day,” added Philippa, who balances her music with A level studies in psychology, geography, and business.

After her A levels, Philippa is hoping to study geography at university, as well as maintain her passionate interest in music.

Dame Allan’s Principal Mr Will Scott commented: “Philippa is truly a credit to our school. She juggles her busy schedule of studying, music, and volunteering with admirable skill, and I know that she will bring that same dedication to the National Scout and Guide Symphony Orchestra.”