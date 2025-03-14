Northumberland Skills learners secure jobs at Stellex through transformational employment programme

Two determined learners from Northumberland Skills, Entonia McConnell and Grahame Willcox, have successfully transitioned into full-time roles at local manufacturing company Stellex.

The two local learners found success after completing the Work and Health Programme ‘Better Working Futures’ and a tailored welding course at Northumberland Skills’ new Welding and Fabrication Campus at Port of Blyth.

Entonia McConnell, 29 and a single parent of two from Widdrington, had previously worked in cleaning and bar roles, preferring to stay within her comfort zone. In June 2024, she was referred to The Work and Health Programme, where her employment coaches, Bev and later Sean, quickly recognised her adaptability and determination.

Encouraged to explore welding, Entonia attended an open day at Northumberland Skills’ Welding and Fabrication Campus at Port of Blyth, delivered in partnership with Stellex.

MD Tony Chamberlain of Stellex with two new recruits from Northumberland Skills, Entonia and Grahame.

With support from Northumberland Skills, she refined her CV, improved her interview skills and gained confidence through in-house employability training. Over four weeks, she learned the fundamentals of welding and fabrication, focusing on TIG welding. Despite challenges, including breaking her finger mid-course, Entonia’s perseverance and the belief of her tutors, Phil and Dave, saw her through to completion.

Entonia successfully achieved her Level 1 Welding and Fabrication qualification and secured a work trial with Stellex as well as a place on the Level 2 welding course to further refine her knowledge and skills.

Tony Chamberlain, Managing Director at Stellex, was particularly impressed by her grit and determination, stating that he wanted employees like Entonia in his manufacturing facility. She continued her studies, attending night classes to complete her Level 2 qualification in just six weeks. Her dedication led to a full-time job offer, starting in the new year following her hand surgery.

Reflecting on her journey, Entonia said: “This has changed my life. I can now provide comfortably for my children, save for my first holiday in years and get back on my own two feet.” She is now focused on becoming the best welder she can be at Stellex and is already contributing to major projects.

Entonia welding at Stellex

For 27-year-old Grahame Willcox from Blyth, finding stability had been a challenge. Having spent years in temporary and zero-hour contract roles, including a recent stint as a warehouse operative, he struggled to find long-term employment. In January 2024, he was referred to The Work and Health Programme at Northumberland Skills’ Blyth Campus, where employment coach Sean worked with him to refine his CV, enhance his interview skills and rebuild his confidence.

Grahame faced health challenges, including back pain and fatigue, which made him hesitant about physically demanding jobs.

Recognising his potential, Sean and Business Engagement Adviser Alex introduced him to welding as a viable career path. Initially uncertain, Grahame attended an information session and decided to take the plunge.

Throughout the four-week introductory welding course, Grahame’s work ethic and determination stood out.

Grahame welding at Stellex

Despite initial struggles with TIG welding, he rose to the top of the class, consistently achieving the highest scores and even assisting fellow learners. His dedication caught the attention of Tony Chamberlain of Stellex, who saw promise in him early on. By the second week of training, discussions about a work trial were already underway.

One of Grahame’s biggest challenges was transport, as public transport options to Stellex were limited. Determined not to let this stand in his way, he took his CBT test, saved up and purchased a motorbike, further demonstrating his commitment to securing stable employment. His perseverance paid off, and in October 2024, he was offered a full-time role at Stellex.

Grahame expressed his gratitude: “I want to thank everyone at Northumberland Skills – Phil, Dave, and Gary, as well as centre manager Richie – for pushing me and making sure I got all my test pieces completed to a high standard. I’m also incredibly grateful to Tony from Stellex for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to grow.”

Tony Chamberlain, Managing Director at Stellex, commended both learners, stating: “Entonia and Grahame are outstanding examples of the kind of talent we need in manufacturing. Their resilience, work ethic and eagerness to learn have been truly impressive, and we are delighted to have them as part of our team.”

Laura, Lead Recruitment Manager, added: “From the start, I could see that Entonia had the resilience and organisation needed for a career in construction or industry and Grahame also showed incredible determination in overcoming challenges. It’s inspiring to see how they’ve both seized this opportunity.”

Entonia and Grahame’s stories highlight the transformative impact of Northumberland Skills’ employment programmes. By combining high-quality training with employer-led pathways, learners are supported from start to finish, ensuring they gain the skills, confidence and opportunities needed to secure meaningful careers.

To learn more about Northumberland Skills’ various employment programmes, visit https://www.northumberlandskills.co.uk/employment-programmes

To find out more about welding and fabrication courses at Northumberland Skills, see www.northumberlandskills.co.uk/welding

For more information on Stellex, visit www.stellex.co.uk