Northumberland RNLI lifeboat comes to the aid of injured person

Amble RNLI’s lifeboat came to the aid of a person who had been injured while visiting a popular Northumberland island last week-end.

The all-weather lifeboat (ALB) Elizabeth and Leonard was sent by Humber Coastguard in the afternoon of Saturday 12th July to the inner Farne Island to assist in helping the individual, who had a suspected spinal injury.

On route to the incident, the lifeboat picked up two paramedics from Seahouses’ harbour, where the local coxswain, who has specific knowledge of the Farne Islands, which can be a dangerous place for boats, came aboard also at the request of the Amble coxswain to assist with navigation.

The two paramedics treated the injured person at the scene before making sure they were stable enough to be able to be put aboard the lifeboat, which then returned to Seahouses where they were safely put ashore.

Amble RNLI Shannon class ALB lifeboat, Elizabeth and Leonard, was in action recently responding to an incident

The Amble lifeboat then returned to its station.

Amble RNLI’s volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, John Wingfield said: ‘We can confirm that the lifeboat crew managed the situation to the highest standards of skill and professionalism.

‘Our volunteer crews train for a range of scenarios, including vessel mechanical failures and incidents such as these ones, and are fully prepared for such eventualities.’

Following the incident, the casualty has been in touch to thank the Amble RNLI crew and compliment them on their professionalism.