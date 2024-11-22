Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 2025 calendar from Northumberland County Council, featuring dogs rescued in Northumberland, is now for sale with the proceeds going directly to three local animal charities.

The calendar features 12 dogs that have been rescued by Northumberland County Council’s animal welfare team and partner charities, and each dog has their back story printed alongside their photograph.

All the proceeds from the sales of the calendar will go to three local animal charities: Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels, Northumberland Dog Rescue and Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter.

Cllr Gordon Stewart, the council’s cabinet member for Looking after our Communities explained: "The rescue kennels are very busy caring for mistreated, unwanted or neglected dogs before they are carefully rehomed.”

A featured dog, Storm who was found and taken to Northumberland Dog Rescue to be cared for

"They are costly to run and depend on the generosity of donations.”

Gordon expands on the importance of making these donations: “If you are able to, please purchase a calendar - it’s a great way for you to support three local animal charities who we work closely with and help them continue their fantastic work.

“Please remember, owning a dog is a long-term commitment.

“They need time, love and care and can be costly to feed and look after – especially if there are unexpected vets bills, always think very carefully before you take on the commitment of a new pet.”

One of the rescued dogs, Mickey who was found as a stray and taken to Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter.

The calendars are now available for a minimum donation of £4.49 and can be ordered online at: https://nland.cc/rescue.

You can also purchase the calendars by contacting the animal welfare team on 0345 600 6400.