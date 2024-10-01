Northumberland Renewable Energy Expert Appoints PR Firm to Support Continued Growth
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Based in Cramlington, SCJ Renewables offers a turnkey consultation, design, installation, and servicing process to domestic and commercial clients in the North East and across the UK.
After reporting a record turnover last year, SCJ Renewables is looking to expand its operational ambitions as well as its marketing capacity to cement itself as one of the country’s leading experts in photovoltaics.
Karol Marketing, based in Newcastle’s Ouseburn Valley, will be advising the team on its communications as well as offering additional creative services to maximise and promote the success and expertise of the organisation.
Sean McIntyre, Managing Director of SCJ Renewables said: “We are delighted to be working with Karol Marketing and we’re excited to see what we can do together going forward to build on our growing success.
“We are well aware of Karol’s previous work, especially within the renewables and sustainability sectors, and we think they will be a natural fit in helping us achieve our ambitions of being one of the leading forces in this industry.”
2023 was a strong year for the business, completing over 200 domestic and commercial projects – as well as receiving recognition in the 2024 North East Energy Efficiency Awards for its work on Greencroft Two in County Durham, as well as ‘Commercial Solar Project of the Year’ at the National Solar & Storage Live Awards.
Stefan Lepkowski, Managing Director of Karol Marketing said: “We are delighted to be working with the SCJ Renewables team in a truly exciting time for the business after a year of rapid growth and both regional and national recognition.
“Our renewable and sustainable portfolio and experience have continued to go from strength to strength, so we’re incredibly excited to apply this expertise to SCJ Renewables and support its ambition of being one of the leading voices in one of the UK’s fastest-growing industries.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.