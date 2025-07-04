Northumberland project going from strength to strength

Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Nextdoor Nature Northumberland Project has celebrated its first birthday by clocking up interactions with more than 1,000 individuals through events, workshops, and community projects.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supported by the UK Government’s Rural Asset Multiplier Pilot Programme (RAMP) Fund since June 2024, the Project has been working tirelessly to empower people to take action for wildlife across Northumberland: from the Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre at Druridge Bay to Berwick-upon-Tweed in the north of the county.

At the very edge of the project area, the team is working with students from the Berwick branch of the Northumberland Recovery College - an NHS-commissioned organisation, supporting people navigating challenges such as isolation, anxiety, and stress through learning, skill-building, and activities that promote wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brilliant partnership began when the team was invited to help transform the Centre’s under-used backyard into a peaceful, welcoming garden that is attractive, easy to care for, and supports local wildlife.

Nextdoor Nature Northumberland team at the Amble Puffin Festival. Picture: Northumberland Wildlife Trust

The aptly named Forget-Me-Not Garden is a name that captures its purpose as a memorial garden for users of the service that have passed away.

Over the first five sessions (with more to follow) everybody worked together to shape a plan for the garden and got their hands dirty in the planting beds.

The ideas for the back yard came from a process of guided conversations with members of the group with the project team guiding conversations, sharing practical advice, and helping bring their vision to life. Their creativity and thoughtfulness have been at the heart of the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along the coast at Amble, the Nextdoor Nature team has been working with Greener Amble.

Students from the Berwick branch of the Northumberland Recovery College (picture supplied by college)

Formed as an open, inclusive community group, Greener Amble is a growing collective of people from Amble and the surrounding area offering a welcoming space where people who share a commitment to tackling climate change and promoting local environmental action can connect, share ideas, and take steps towards a more sustainable future.

With support from the wildlife charity, the group quickly found its footing and since its first meeting in September last year, membership has grown to over 30 people actively working to protect the town’s green spaces and is great proof that when communities come together, small actions can lead to big change.

The group is now preparing to launch its next campaign - tackling the rising litter problem in the town which will combine hands-on litter-picking events with community outreach sessions to inspire pride in local spaces and encourage more sustainable habits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Donnelly, Nextdoor Nature Northumberland Project Assistant says: “These two projects show the breadth and variety of work we get involved in. It’s really heartwarming to see people in communities across Northumberland getting together to make a different to their local green spaces.

“The team is based at the Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, so we really welcome people introducing themselves to us as they wander around the Hauxley reserve.”