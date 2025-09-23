Northumberland photographer shortlisted for prestigious national award

By Annette Cuthbertson
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 11:14 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 11:32 BST
The Poetry of Perspectiveplaceholder image
The Poetry of Perspective
Local photographer Annette Cuthbertson, from Rothbury, has been shortlisted in the British Photography Awards 2025 for her architectural image “The Poetry of Perspective.” In the Architecture Category.

Annette, who specialises in fine art photography, captured the shortlisted image while travelling. She said:

Most Popular

“I love embracing the drama of light and shadow, capturing the striking contrasts that shape our world. This staircase was a wonderful combination of contrast and form; the shot just had to be taken! I’m delighted to be included in the shortlist in this competition as it both celebrates photography and supports Charities.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The British Photography Award Judges select just 400 images across 20 categories making the shortlist. While judges will select the overall winner for each category, the People’s Choice Award is decided by public vote.

Annetteplaceholder image
Annette

To support Annette in bringing the trophy back to the North East, you can cast your vote here:

https://www.britishphotographyawards.org/2025-shortlist/shortlist/architecture/the-poetry-of-perspective./f0cd6216-606a-472f-8ab2-0d11c92ae996

The awards will be presented at an event at the Royal Lancaster, on November the 3rd.

Website: www.annettecphotography.com

Instagram: annette.c.photography

Facebook: Annette.C.Photography.fb

Related topics:NorthumberlandFacebookInstagramNorth East
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice