Northumberland photographer shortlisted for prestigious national award
Annette, who specialises in fine art photography, captured the shortlisted image while travelling. She said:
“I love embracing the drama of light and shadow, capturing the striking contrasts that shape our world. This staircase was a wonderful combination of contrast and form; the shot just had to be taken! I’m delighted to be included in the shortlist in this competition as it both celebrates photography and supports Charities.”
The British Photography Award Judges select just 400 images across 20 categories making the shortlist. While judges will select the overall winner for each category, the People’s Choice Award is decided by public vote.
To support Annette in bringing the trophy back to the North East, you can cast your vote here:
https://www.britishphotographyawards.org/2025-shortlist/shortlist/architecture/the-poetry-of-perspective./f0cd6216-606a-472f-8ab2-0d11c92ae996
The awards will be presented at an event at the Royal Lancaster, on November the 3rd.
Website: www.annettecphotography.com
Instagram: annette.c.photography
Facebook: Annette.C.Photography.fb