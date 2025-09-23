Northumberland photographer shortlisted for prestigious national award

The Poetry of Perspective

Local photographer Annette Cuthbertson, from Rothbury, has been shortlisted in the British Photography Awards 2025 for her architectural image “The Poetry of Perspective.” In the Architecture Category.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Annette, who specialises in fine art photography, captured the shortlisted image while travelling. She said:

“I love embracing the drama of light and shadow, capturing the striking contrasts that shape our world. This staircase was a wonderful combination of contrast and form; the shot just had to be taken! I’m delighted to be included in the shortlist in this competition as it both celebrates photography and supports Charities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The British Photography Award Judges select just 400 images across 20 categories making the shortlist. While judges will select the overall winner for each category, the People’s Choice Award is decided by public vote.

Annette

To support Annette in bringing the trophy back to the North East, you can cast your vote here:

The awards will be presented at an event at the Royal Lancaster, on November the 3rd.

Website: www.annettecphotography.com

Instagram: annette.c.photography

Facebook: Annette.C.Photography.fb