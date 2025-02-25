Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue are looking for new volunteers to join the team
The team is launching a recruitment campaign to find new individuals who have a strong desire to help those in need, even in the most challenging environment.
NNPMRT plays a vital role in assisting those who are lost, injured, or in distress in the remote and rugged landscapes of Northumberland. The team operates all the time, 365 days a year, responding to emergencies at a moment’s notice in some of the most remote areas in the country.
Jamie Pattison, team leader of NNPMRT, said: “We are looking to recruit volunteers from all backgrounds and all walks of life.
"If you feel passionate about the great outdoors, are confident and experienced in the Northumberland Hills, and have a strong desire to help those ill or injured, we would love to hear from you.
"Being a member of a mountain rescue team is no small commitment, but it is an immensely rewarding experience. Volunteers will not only have the opportunity to help those in need but will also become part of a close-knit team, gain new skills, and develop strong friendships.”
Along with North of Tyne Mountain Rescue, NNPMRT provides search and rescue services to Northumbria Police, the North East Ambulance Service and the Northumberland and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Services.
They have on occasions been called to assist other mountain rescue teams throughout North East England and the Scottish Borders.
The new recruits will undergo a comprehensive 12 to 18-month training programme covering medical skills, rope work, radio communication, and search techniques. No prior specialist training is required—just a willingness to learn and commit to the team’s work.
Jamie added: “We recognise that volunteering for a rescue team is a significant commitment, but we also understand that life, family, and work take priority at times.
"We are a supportive and inclusive team, and we strive to ensure that all our members feel valued and appreciated. If you think you have what it takes and want to be part of something truly special, we encourage you to apply.”
