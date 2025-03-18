A new car park at Hareshaw Linn in Bellingham has doubled parking capacity.

As well as upgrading the existing car park with a new configuration and two EV charging posts with capacity to charge four cars, there is now an additional 14 space car park, which has taken parking capacity from twelve spaces to 25.

There are also now two disabled parking bays and new bike racks.

The works are part of Northumberland National Park’s Welcoming Park for All project funded by the North East Combined Authority as part of the Rural Asset Multiplier Pilot Programme (RAMP).

L:R John Riddle, Local Councillor, Tony Gates, Chief Executive, Northumberland National Park, Glen Sanderson, Leader North East Combined Authority in the new and enhanced car parks at Hareshaw Linn.

The project aims to enhance the features of sites which are popular with local communities and visitors in and make them more accessible for a wide range of people.

Hareshaw Linn, a woodland walk featuring a series of waterfalls, a site of special scientific interest and scheduled monument, is the first to be completed and open to the public.

Tony Gates, chief executive, Northumberland National Park Authority said: “Hareshaw Linn is a place in Northumberland National Park which is famous for its tranquil beauty, dramatic waterfalls, and rare plant life.

"It is a unique and special place where people can connect with nature, and it is wonderful to have this popular visitor attraction ready to welcome more visitors with spring just around the corner.

The new and enhanced car parks were made possible thanks to funding from the Rural Multiplier Asset Pilot Programme (RAMP).

"The enhancements will also mean that residents experience less disruption on busy visitor days. We are incredibly grateful and thank the local community for their patience throughout the works being carried out.”

Cllr Glen Sanderson, North East Combined Aauthority's cabinet member for Rural, Coastal and Environment, said: "A key part of this project is making the area more accessible - not just with disabled parking bays, but with new facilities for electric vehicles and those visiting by bike.

"There are so many special places in our region, but few are more peaceful than this and the work funded through RAMP has been carried out with great sensitivity.”

Cllr John Riddle, the local ward member for the area, added: "I know first-hand how popular this beautiful part of Northumberland is, but parking had previously been an issue.

"This has greatly improved access and should also make life easier for local residents and businesses on busy days."