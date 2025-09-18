Northumberland Mighty Hike 2025: £1.7m raised for Macmillan Cancer Support in biggest event yet

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 18th Sep 2025, 14:34 BST
Last weekend, the biggest ever Mighty Hike took place in the beautiful setting of the Northumberland coast with almost 4,000 people taking part.

In total 3,996 hikers took on either a full or half marathon Northumberland Coast Mighty Hike across the two days of September 13 and 14.

The event has so far raised an incredible £1.7 million to help fund vital Macmillan information and support services for people living with cancer.

Mighty Hikes bring together a community of people from all over the UK who are doing whatever it takes to help improve better cancer care for everyone.

The Northumberland Mighty Hike.placeholder image
The Northumberland Mighty Hike.

Hiker, Sue Banks said: “I have to say this event is so emotional, but the organisation is second to none and you can enjoy the walk, the scenery, the company, just everything.”

Another partaker, Alison Pearce added: “First time for us completing the Northumberland Coast Mighty Hike in aid of Macmillan. We had a fab day from start to finish. The views were stunning along with the weather for most part.”

Helen Hancock, Challenge Events team manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, says: “The thousands of people taking part in Macmillan Mighty Hikes across the UK this summer really are an incredible community.

"We want to say a massive thank you to everyone involved for their amazing support and for braving the breathtakingly beautiful, but physically challenging Northumberland Coast Mighty Hike.

"We’re so very grateful for everyone’s efforts to raise vital funds for Macmillan and our work to support people living with cancer.”

The waiting list for the 2026 Northumberland Mighty Hike is now open.

