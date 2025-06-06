Northumberland man’s epic 252-mile cycle for baby loss charity

A determined cyclist from Northumberland is taking part in two epic cycling challenges after the loss of his son to raise much-needed funds for a charity that supports bereaved families after the loss of a baby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Samuel Parker is fundraising for Sands as he prepares to take part in two long-distance cycling challenges in July. So far, he has raised £675.

Samuel is a Consultant Clinical Psychologist and the Head of Psychology at Cygnet Appletree, a 25-bed women’s mental health hospital in Durham. He also works as the Clinical Lead for Psychology in the North East region, which sees him travel to numerous Cygnet Health Care services in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His choice to raise money for Sands came after the loss of his son Dylan in September 2020.

Samuel has been training hard in his spare time.

Samuel said: “Sands is such an important charity as they supported me and Dylan’s mother after we sadly lost him. The amount of support they provide is fantastic and it varies for couples, mothers and fathers. The charity recognises the numerous challenges and needs that different people face in the most incredibly tough times.

“All donations are hugely important as Sands don’t just support bereaved families but they also help to raise awareness of stillbirths and neonatal deaths. Every donation really matters.”

Sands is a stillbirth and neonatal death charity that supports families affected by pregnancy loss or the death of a baby. The charity carries out research to improve maternity safety and works to reduce inequalities in healthcare to save babies’ lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samuel’s first challenge, the Northumberland Epic Sportive, takes place on 19 July and sees cyclists journey a 102-mile loop from Charlton Hall round the Northumberland National Park. The second ride on 26 July is the Coast to Coast challenge, which stretches 150-miles from the Cumbrian coast to the Tyne and Wear coast.

Preparing for the two mammoth challenges, Samuel has been undertaking a long cycle every weekend and static rides during the week. He is also preparing for a marathon hike at the same time so has to balance his training.

The Northumberland-based cyclist said: “I enjoy cycling at the weekends as it helps me to unwind from the week and I like to be with nature. I haven’t completed a long-distance cycle for a long time and I was inspired by my friend who has also signed up for the Northumberland Epic Sportive. This is going to be a big challenge because there are lots of climbing stages, it’s going to be steep.

“The Coast to Coast was a long term ambition and I wanted to do it over a few days. But then I thought, why not challenge myself and do it in one day to raise money for Sands who helped me so much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The weather is a concern of course, it might be windy and rainy or it might be too hot which is a challenge for hydration. Also, completing the challenges within a week of each other, means I am worried about fatigue but I know that I can do it for this great cause.

“Working at Cygnet Health Care has shown me how great it is to support causes big and small, locally and nationally. Everyone does their part in fundraising to help others and this has spurred me on to raise funds for a charity close to my heart.”

To donate to Samuel’s fundraiser, visit: justgiving.com/page/samuel-parker-9