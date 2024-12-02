Northumberland magistrate wants others to join her in volunteer role to deliver local justice

Local magistrate and civil servant, Annie, 32, is calling on other people from Northumberland to join her in ensuring victims get justice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across England and Wales, 14,500 people volunteer as magistrates - ordinary people from all walks of life and who have no previous legal experience. Magistrates are judicial office holders and hear cases in the criminal court or the family court, in their communities, and play a crucial role in helping to cut down the court backlog and keeping the public safe. Annie works for the Ministry of Justice in knowledge and information management, and became a magistrate three years ago after deciding she wanted to give up some of her time to help the community. She sits mostly in the North Northumbria courts region, covering Newcastle, North Tyneside, Bedlington and up to the Scottish border.

She says: “I did look at different options like charity work, but being a magistrate appealed to me because I’d be providing a service to society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really gave it a lot of thought – I spoke to other magistrates and observed the court proceedings, and it seemed really interesting and challenging.

Annie has been a magistrate for three years and would like others to consider the rewarding role.

“You don’t need any legal experience – it’s just about being a good listener, being fair and not being biased. Bring an open mind, rational thinking and a willingness to work in a team. All training, including legal advice with support from a legal adviser and other members of the bench, is provided.

“A lot of people simply don’t realise that being a magistrate is a volunteer role. If you are someone who wants to make a difference in society, give back to your community and help to deliver justice, then you should apply.”

Annie said being a magistrate had helped improve her confidence and decision-making skills, which also benefitted her work. She said she also enjoyed working in a team with the other magistrates, and taking other people’s views into consideration before making decisions. Annie is hoping to progress to become a Presiding Justice in the future. The thousands of magistrates across England and Wales play a vital role in the justice system on a voluntary basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No qualifications, legal knowledge or experience is needed to become a magistrate. The Ministry of Justice is currently looking for people between the ages of 18 and 74 to volunteer in the North East.

Annie added: “It’s really important to be able to articulate your views. I’d like to see more younger women volunteer who can bring their life experience and maturity to the role. It gives you confidence and plenty of transferrable skills.

“I really like the variety and you hear about a lot of different people and their circumstances. You’re making a tangible difference to people’s lives.

“Volunteering as a magistrate can help you grow and develop in your professional life too, all while providing a really important service to your community. I haven’t found it difficult to juggle having the time off with my work, as my employer is understanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a great privilege to be entrusted to deliver justice in your community – I'd highly recommend it to people who want to play a part in what is a core role in our judicial system.”

All magistrates receive full training, a mentor, and on-going support from a legal adviser, who will help them to follow the correct procedures. All decisions will be made as part of a team on a bench (panel of magistrates) to ensure a balanced and fair consideration of cases.

The bench works together in court to hear and decide cases and support one another. One magistrate acts as the Presiding Justice, who is required to speak in court, with supporting ‘wingers’. To find out more about becoming a magistrate or to register your interest, visit https://magistrates.judiciary.uk