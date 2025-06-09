Northumberland landholding offers potential for forward-thinking environmental investment

A large parcel of land in rural Northumberland has come to market, offering significant potential for investors, farmers, and environmental groups looking to align with the government’s post-Brexit land management agenda.

The 176-acre block of grassland and woodland, located just south of Otterburn and accessed directly from the A68, is being marketed by youngsRPS. With no existing stewardship schemes in place and natural features that lend themselves to regeneration, the land is being viewed as a valuable opportunity for those seeking to invest in Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG), the anticipated new Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) scheme, or other emerging environmental markets.

“This is more than just productive farmland,” said Helen Johnston, Associate at youngsRPS. “It’s a parcel of land that offers real scope for long-term environmental enhancement. Whether it's through biodiversity gain units, carbon offsetting, or sustainable land management, this is a site with strategic natural capital potential.”

A Landscape Fit for the Future

The land at Old Town Farm, near Otterburn, comprises predominantly permanent grassland — around 167 acres — which has historically been used for livestock grazing. However, with two additional woodland parcels — one recently felled, and which has now undergone re-planting of — and a natural water supply via Miller Burn, the holding provides the building blocks for a wide range of environmentally focused land uses.

Under BNG legislation, developers are now required to offset biodiversity loss resulting from new developments. Landowners with the right landscape and ecological credentials can benefit by offering biodiversity gain sites, with long-term management plans in place. The parcel near Otterburn, with its accessible location, water features, and mix of land types, is ideally suited to this purpose — subject to the relevant assessments and approvals.

Additionally, as it looks increasingly likely that the grant and subsidy payments are likely to be targeted away from prime agricultural land towards more environmentally sensitive land, there are likely to be more opportunities available from the new Sustainable Farming Incentive or Countryside Stewardship scheme which are both due to be released this summer. Both form part of the UK’s Environmental Land Management Scheme (ELMS), which supports regenerative farming practices that improve soil health, water quality, and biodiversity.

“There is growing demand for land that supports nature-based solutions and meets the rising corporate and planning pressures for biodiversity and carbon offsetting,” Johnston added. “It’s not just large institutions — private landowners, farming families, and local trusts are increasingly part of this conversation.”

Future-Proofing Rural Land

As government incentives shift toward agricultural land being used to help meet a number of their environmental targets, land such as this is increasingly seen as a strategic asset for those looking to future-proof rural holdings. With sporting and mineral rights included, the Otterburn property presents further avenues for long-term diversification and stewardship.

For more information or to discuss the land’s potential, contact Helen Johnston at youngsRPS on [email protected] or call 01434 608980