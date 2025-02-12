Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority announce North Shields fishing competition winner
Over the course of a 12 month Species Challenge, Gavin Dodds won the competition with an impressive 37 different fish species recorded in the NIFCA district, and data submitted on 246 fish in total.
Reflecting on his experience, Gavin shared that the most enjoyable part of the challenge was learning about light rock fishing. He also offered a valuable tip for fellow anglers: "Bait - try to always match bait with the fish species you are trying to catch."
Gavin plans to use his £500 prize money to invest in a new fishing rod, further fuelling his passion for the sport.
Katy Smart, competition coordinator and NIFCA environmental officer said: "The enthusiasm and dedication shown by the anglers, especially Gavin, is truly inspiring.
“The Species Challenge has been a fantastic opportunity for local anglers to connect, share knowledge, and contribute to vital research on inshore fish species. The data we’ve collected throughout the competition has significantly expanded the understanding of species presence, distribution, and changes over time.
“This information is crucial in ensuring that recreational sea angling remains a sustainable and enjoyable activity for generations to come.”
The NIFCA Species Challenge 2024 attracted more than 85 anglers from across the region.
The competition aims to attract sea anglers of all ages and experience levels as participants are kept up to date through monthly leader boards on social media. Prizes include £50 fishing tackle vouchers, along with the grand £500 prize of for who catches the largest variety of fish species.