Northumberland hungry for Full Fibre broadband benefits

More than half of homes and businesses able to access Openreach’s full fibre network in Northumberland are now enjoying faster, more reliable broadband.

Openreach engineers have been hard at work making full fibre broadband available to more and more local communities, now reaching over 80,000 properties – around 45% of premises in the county.

And 50% of those have already made the switch to full fibre.

Residents of Northumberland can use www.openreach.com to find out if they can already benefit from a better service. To order, they need to contact their broadband provider.

People in Northumberland have been switching to Full Fibre.

Cllr Nick Oliver, Cabinet Member for Finance and Value for Money at Northumberland County Council, said: “This is a real benefit to residents and businesses across the county and an important step in bridging the digital divide.

“Having the most up-to-date connection is not simply a ‘nice to have’ but a necessity for our modern way of life. Faster internet speeds can provide better access to education, remote working, healthcare and banking services.

“It also enhances everyday life, enabling people to enjoy digital services and recreational activities without disruption. Good broadband is essential for small businesses too especially in rural areas and we continue to do all we can to get these communities connected as fast as possible."

This once-in-a-generation technology offers a faster, more reliable broadband connection that enables residents to connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds and helps businesses trade online and compete for decades to come.

People can check the Openreach website to see if they can upgrade now.

Engineers are due to reach more properties in 2025, with work expected in Amble, Red Row, Rothbury, Bedlington.

Kasam Hussain, Openreach Partnership Director for Northumberland, said: "It's great that people in Northumberland are taking advantage of the benefits of full fibre broadband. We’ve invested more than £22m in the new network so far – and build is continuing throughout the county.

“However, for those who haven’t switched yet, it’s important to remember that upgrades don’t happen automatically. People need to place an order through a broadband service provider to take advantage of our cutting-edge network.

“Local households might also be missing out on great deals. Openreach’s network supports a wide range of service providers, meaning you can shop around and find a package and price that works for you.”

Full fibre offers a faster, more reliable connection that keeps up with the demands of today’s digital world. Whether streaming your favourite shows, gaming online, making video calls, managing finances, or running a business, fibre keeps everything running smoothly.

Packages from a wide range of broadband providers are increasingly competitively priced, meaning people may pay similar, or even less, per month than their current bill for a vastly improved service.

Openreach’s full fibre network now reaches more than 18 million properties, and the company plans to extend this to 25 million homes and businesses by the end of 2026, with a belief it can reach as many as 30 million by the end of the decade – with the right investment conditions.