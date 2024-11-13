Northumberland girl ditches the plastic on her third year selling eco-friendly reindeer food for Blyth wildlife charity
The eight-year-old, from Cambois, has successfully raised donations for the charity for the past three Christmases – offering an environmentally safe glitter-free alternative to common reindeer foods.
It is important for Ella to keep the magic of Christmas alive, whilst also feeding and looking out for the wildlife.
Going that step further, this year Ella has ditched the plastic completely, opting to sell her creation in all paper packaging showing even more dedication to the cause.
Her mum, Zena, is a Blyth Wildlife Rescue medic and says: "We had talks with people about the use of plastic when we were also trying to save the wildlife.
“It made Ella think hard about the good deed she was doing and how she could do better so this year they are in paper packaging, she is my little eco-warrior.”
On her inspiration to start selling the reindeer food, Ella’s mum says they share a love for all things wildlife: “She's like me, she loves animals and sees what we have to deal with at the rescue with animals that have been injured due to things like litter.”
Blyth Wildlife Rescue is a dedicated wildlife rescue and rehabilitation charity based in Northumberland.
Ella’s reindeer food can be purchased for £1.50 and all money goes to the ICU at the rescue, anyone who wants to buy the food can enquire on the charity Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlythWildlifeRescue?locale=en_GB
