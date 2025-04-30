Northumberland friends walk Wales coastal path to raise funds for HospiceCare

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 30th Apr 2025, 12:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two friends are walking 60 miles along the Wales coastal path to raise money for HospiceCare North Northumberland.

Libby Morrison from Amble, is celebrating her 60th birthday by walking 60 miles from Caernarfon to Aberdaron in four days alongside her friend, Diana Weightman from Lesbury who volunteers for HospiceCare.

Libby said: “Both Diana and I have friends and relatives who have benefited from the care and support provided by HospiceCare.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Diana volunteers for HospiceCare North Northumberland and I wanted to do something special to celebrate my 60th birthday this summer. So we decided to do a 60 mile walk in four days as a fundraiser - along the Wales coastal path.”

Libby Morrison and friend Diana Weightman are walking 60 miles to raise money for Hospicecare North Northumberland.Libby Morrison and friend Diana Weightman are walking 60 miles to raise money for Hospicecare North Northumberland.
Libby Morrison and friend Diana Weightman are walking 60 miles to raise money for Hospicecare North Northumberland.

HospiceCare North Northumberland provides a variety of services for adults with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

The pair set off on their walk on Monday, April 28 with an aim to finish on May 1 and have already raised £1816. Those who wish do donate can do so via JustGiving.

Related topics:HospiceCare North NorthumberlandNorthumberlandWalesLesbury

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice