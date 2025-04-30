Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two friends are walking 60 miles along the Wales coastal path to raise money for HospiceCare North Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Libby Morrison from Amble, is celebrating her 60th birthday by walking 60 miles from Caernarfon to Aberdaron in four days alongside her friend, Diana Weightman from Lesbury who volunteers for HospiceCare.

Libby said: “Both Diana and I have friends and relatives who have benefited from the care and support provided by HospiceCare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Diana volunteers for HospiceCare North Northumberland and I wanted to do something special to celebrate my 60th birthday this summer. So we decided to do a 60 mile walk in four days as a fundraiser - along the Wales coastal path.”

Libby Morrison and friend Diana Weightman are walking 60 miles to raise money for Hospicecare North Northumberland.

HospiceCare North Northumberland provides a variety of services for adults with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

The pair set off on their walk on Monday, April 28 with an aim to finish on May 1 and have already raised £1816. Those who wish do donate can do so via JustGiving.