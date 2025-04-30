Northumberland friends walk Wales coastal path to raise funds for HospiceCare
Libby Morrison from Amble, is celebrating her 60th birthday by walking 60 miles from Caernarfon to Aberdaron in four days alongside her friend, Diana Weightman from Lesbury who volunteers for HospiceCare.
Libby said: “Both Diana and I have friends and relatives who have benefited from the care and support provided by HospiceCare.
“Diana volunteers for HospiceCare North Northumberland and I wanted to do something special to celebrate my 60th birthday this summer. So we decided to do a 60 mile walk in four days as a fundraiser - along the Wales coastal path.”
HospiceCare North Northumberland provides a variety of services for adults with life-limiting illnesses and their families.
The pair set off on their walk on Monday, April 28 with an aim to finish on May 1 and have already raised £1816. Those who wish do donate can do so via JustGiving.
