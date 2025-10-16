Northumberland Freemasons donate £3,000 to help Wallsend Sea Cadets restore historic headquarters

The Wallsend Sea Cadets were gifted a £3,000 donation from Northumberland Freemasons to help replace the ageing windows at their headquarters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sea Cadets chairman Craig Warkman explained how the grant has made a real difference to the unit’s historic home: “We applied to the Freemasons for a grant to go towards some replacement windows, and they very kindly awarded us £3,000.

“The building has been home to the Sea Cadets for the past 45 years, and the windows were the originals installed when it was first converted. They were in a serious state of disrepair, with problems retaining heat and keeping the building energy-efficient, so replacement was essential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project has been about more than practicality – it’s also about preserving the maritime heritage of the unit.

The £3000 will go towards replacing the ageing windows at the Wallsend Sea Cadets' headquarters.

“Because we’re a Sea Cadet unit, the building was designed to resemble a ship,” Craig continued.

“The original windows were porthole-style, so when we replaced them, we wanted to keep that nautical theme. The window company helped us design UPVC replacements with a sandblasted surround and a central porthole design, so we’ve kept that distinctive look.”

The Wallsend Sea Cadets provide young people aged 10 to 18 with opportunities to develop skills and confidence through a range of nautical-themed activities, including seamanship, boating, and experiences aboard Royal Navy vessels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representing Northumberland Freemasons, Norman West explained that supporting organisations like the Sea Cadets is at the heart of their charitable mission.

He said: “Part of the funding we award twice a year goes to helping community groups, particularly those supporting young people.

"We’re always delighted when our grants can make a real difference to organisations like the Sea Cadets, who do such valuable work in developing the next generation.”

He added that applications for grants are open to any community or charitable organisation in need of support, provided they can outline their project’s purpose, funding needs, and charitable status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £3,000 donation came through the Richard Henry Holmes Masonic Benevolent Fund, which donates around £160,000 annually to local causes across Northumberland, Newcastle, and North Tyneside.

From food banks to youth development projects, these contributions go towards strengthening communities throughout the region.