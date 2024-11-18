Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Freemasons have donated over £150,000 to the Children’s Heart Unit Fund (CHUF) at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital.

Donations of £50,000 from the Richard Henry Holmes Charity and £103,035 from the Mark Benevolent Fund will go to CHUF.

The heartfelt contribution is dedicated to the memory of Gordon Craigs, a well-respected member of the Northumberland Freemasons, who passed away suddenly in July.

CHUF held a special place in the hearts of Gordon and his wife Barbara, as the Unit provided invaluable support to their first grandson and this donation is not only a tribute to Gordon’s dedication to Freemasonry but also a gesture of gratitude to CHUF for its compassionate and life-saving work.

Members of Northumberland Freemasons and CHUF.

A presentation and dinner were held at Blyth Masonic Hall to commemorate this significant gift, and the event was attended by representatives from CHUF, as well as Ian Clark, Deputy President of the Mark Benevolent Fund (MBF).

Ian Craigs, head of Northumberland Freemasons, and Raymond Arthur Walton, head of Northumberland Mark Master Masons, expressed profound gratitude for Gordon’s remarkable legacy, which they hope will inspire others to follow his footsteps.

Ian said: “Gordon’s unwavering dedication, his service, and his love for Freemasonry have left an indelible mark on our community.”

Raymond added: “We are honoured to make this donation in his memory, knowing it will bring hope and healing to young lives at CHUF.”

Charlotte Campbell, director of operations and fundraising at CHUF also said: “This new state of the art equipment will make such a difference to heart heroes just like Gordon’s grandson for years to come.”