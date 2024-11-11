Northumberland fish and chip shop thanks customers as they raise donations for RNLI
The Harbour View has been a local favourite for years, also known for its TV appearances including one for the National Geographic’s Australian audience.
The fish and chip shop raised money for the RNLI who operate lifeboat stations in nearby Blyth and Cullercoats, playing a crucial role in safeguarding the local fishing fleet and recreational boaters the North East coastline.
These stations are staffed by dedicated volunteers who respond to emergencies often in challenging conditions to save lives at sea.
Restaurant manager, Sharron Carr emphasised the importance of supporting those who keep others safe at sea: “We appreciate that the fishing fleet are out at sea in all weathers, risking their lives so that we can enjoy their catch.”
"It’s only right that we support the RNLI’s cause.”
