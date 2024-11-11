A fish and chip shop in Seaton Sluice has expressed gratitude to its loyal customers who helped them raise £75 in aid of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Harbour View has been a local favourite for years, also known for its TV appearances including one for the National Geographic’s Australian audience.

The fish and chip shop raised money for the RNLI who operate lifeboat stations in nearby Blyth and Cullercoats, playing a crucial role in safeguarding the local fishing fleet and recreational boaters the North East coastline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These stations are staffed by dedicated volunteers who respond to emergencies often in challenging conditions to save lives at sea.

Team member, Bethany Carr with the donation.

Restaurant manager, Sharron Carr emphasised the importance of supporting those who keep others safe at sea: “We appreciate that the fishing fleet are out at sea in all weathers, risking their lives so that we can enjoy their catch.”

"It’s only right that we support the RNLI’s cause.”