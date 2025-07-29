Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) is seeking determined individuals ready to step up and make a real difference in their communities.

Applications open Monday, August 4 2025 for wholetime and day staffed firefighter roles across the county.

Firefighting is more than just responding to emergencies. It’s about being a trusted presence in times of crisis, tackling fires, carrying out rescues, and delivering essential fire safety education and prevention initiatives throughout Northumberland.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service is seeking individuals who: remain calm under pressure, thrive in a team, are physically and mentally resilient, have a strong commitment to community safety, no previous firefighting experience is needed and all training will be provided.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Firefighters.

The fire service offer a fulfilling and respected career in public service, excellent training and development opportunities, competitive salary and pension, and a supportive, inclusive workplace environment.

Councillor Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for public safety and chair of the Northumberland Fire Authority: “Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service plays a crucial role in protecting our County.

“We are looking for people who show integrity, resilience, and a genuine commitment to public service. This is a unique opportunity to begin a rewarding career where every day you make a real difference. I strongly encourage anyone who’s passionate about helping others to apply.”

In 2024/25 alone, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service responded to 3,570 incidents across the county.

Covering a vast and varied area of 5,013 square kilometres, NFRS operates 15 fire stations equipped with specialist appliances such as a swift water rescue response, aerial ladder platform, wildfire support, and a dedicated special rescue unit.

This campaign offers new recruits the chance to join a modern, dynamic service committed to meeting the complex and evolving needs of Northumberland’s communities

NFRS welcomes applications from all backgrounds and is particularly keen to hear from women, LGBTQIA+ individuals, and people from ethnic minority communities. The service is committed to building a workforce that reflects the diversity of Northumberland.

Lynsey McVay, interim chief fire officer at NFRS: “No two firefighters are the same, and that’s our strength. We pride ourselves on creating an inclusive, respectful workforce where everyone feels valued.”