Northumberland film fanatic honoured at London ceremony

Andy Wilton (44) of Wooler in Northumberland was presented with a ‘First in Line’ Award at the inaugural ODEON Extras Awards in London last night (Wednesday 30 April).

Taking place at the ODEON Luxe in Leicester Square, the ODEON Extras Awards were hosted by comedian Luke Hamnett and recognised seven winners for their passion for film and loyalty to their local ODEON cinema.

Andy runs his own businesses creating hand guards for gymnasts and panels for stained glass, and also has a background in film making. He is a regular visitor to the ODEON in Silverlink and as an avid film fan is being recognised for his commitment to being one of the first in line for new release tickets across all ODEON UK customers.

Attending the awards with his sister, Alice, also from Wooler, Andy said: “I probably go to cinema at least two to three times every month. We live about an hour from our nearest ODEON in Silverlink so it does take a bit of planning and I think that’s why I’m always first in line for tickets – I like to make sure my car journey is worth it.

Comedian, Luke Hamnett with Andy Wilton of Northumberland with at the ODEON Extras Awards

“I like to be first in line for the big blockbusters in particular. I hate nothing more than a spoiler so I try to get into the first showing as much as possible to avoid anyone spilling the beans. I also really enjoy the independent films that ODEON sometimes show, ones that are a bit more obscure. Film is such an art-form and I love how you are just transported to another world.

“Luckily my entire family are big film fanatics so we regularly go together. I take my dad and sister a lot but also regularly go with friends.

“I’m excited to see the new F1 film in June – that's definitely one that has to be seen on the big screen!"

After being presented with his award by comedian Luke Hamnett, Andy and his fellow award winners were treated to an exclusive showing of the 80s classic, ET.

Andy Wilton of Northumberland with comedian, Luke Hamnett at the ODEON Extras Awards

Luke Hamnett said: “Going to the cinema is absolutely one of my favourite things to do so it’s been such a pleasure to meet so many film fanatics. I’ve loved hearing all about their favourite movies and cinema stories – I might even have been inspired with a few sketch ideas.”

Suzie Welch, Managing Director UK&I at ODEON Cinemas Group, commented: “Andy is one of seven winners celebrated at our ODEON Extras Awards on Wednesday. We are so incredibly grateful to all our loyal members, many of whom have been with us for years, for helping us build a vibrant community of passionate film fans. We were delighted to be able to recognise them and hear about their most memorable cinema experiences.”

The ODEON Extras Awards is part of the launch campaign for ODEON Extras, a new free loyalty scheme, and the first of its kind in the UK cinema market, that rewards members with points for every pound spent. Points can be used for free tickets and put towards ODEON’s food and drink treats. ODEON Extras members will also be entitled to a free large popcorn on their birthday!

Signing up to the free loyalty scheme is quick and easy and can be done online via: ODEON.co.uk/extras/.