A Northumberland father-and-daughter duo are on the last leg of their tenth annual charity walk.

Avid fundraiser and musician, Derek Allan has organised annual walks with his daughter Ellie for the past decade – raising thousands for a variety of good causes.

This year’s fundraiser is in aid of Stroke Association UK and marks 18-year-old Ellie’s six-month departure from home to pursue cricket in Australia.

On September 10, the pair set off from their home in Broomhill, braving the wind and rain, to reach Forth Bridge in Scotland by walking 25-miles a day for eight days.

Derek said: “When Ellie was about six she said, ‘I want to save the world with you,’ so that is where it all started. Our first one was 60-miles about ten years ago.

"I asked her if this will be her last one or if she wants to do more as she will be 19 next year, but she said I want to do them forever. So as long as I can manage it, I will keep doing them.”

On how he chooses the charities he supports, Derek says he is inspired by stories he has heard from different people throughout his life.

He added: “I cover as many charities as I can but they are not random, they come from things people have mentioned to me. I always remember and then I do a fundraiser for that charity.”

Derek and Ellie have raised £624 so far for Stroke Association UK. Donations can be made via JustGiving.