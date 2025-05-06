Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family have organised a VE Day fundraising event in Powburn after receiving life-changing support from an RAF charity.

With close connections to the Royal Air Force (RAF), Christine Carr served as a senior aircraft woman and her father-in-law, known as Jack Carr, was a pilot during WW2.

When Christine suffered a back injury which left her unable to work full-time, the family faced some financial difficulty. But, thanks to the RAF Benevolent Fund, they were able to receive important support.

Now the family want to give back with a 80th anniversary VE Day event hosted at The Plough Inn in Powburn which will raise money for the charity. From 7pm on May 8, there will be live music, raffles and a quiz.

Peter Carr will be playing the violin at the event, as his way of saying thanks to the RAF Benevolent Fund and paying tribute to his grandad who served as a pilot during WW2.

Christine said: “We are doing this because we have been going through a bit of a hard time, I became overwhelmed by things that were going on in my life and the RAF Benevolent Fund were so supportive and they managed to get funding for us for things that we needed.

"It is a way of saying thank you for giving us help, they were brilliant, and it is also a tribute to my father in law who was a pilot during World War Two. We will have memorabilia and his medals on display.”

Christine’s son, Peter Carr, aged 14, is an avid violin and rugby player and was able to carry on with his passions thanks to the fund who provided his music lessons and Berwick Rugby Club kit. To show his gratitude, and in tribute to his grandpa, Peter will be playing violin.