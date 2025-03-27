Northumberland’s country parks are hosting free Easter tails to keep children entertained over the school break.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone taking part will be given a map to help them find all the answers that are hidden around the parks. The trails will take you around the three country parks, Druridge Bay, Plessey Woods and Tyne Riverside, and at each, you will be searching for a different Easter animal.

The Druridge Bay trail consists of pictures of hatching chickens that have all been named by pupils from Red Row Primary. Partakers should find them all and write down their names to complete the trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Plessey Woods, while the Easter bunny is busy, her bunnies have wandered off into the woods and are up to all different types of activities ranging from reading, fishing and surfing. Children should find them all and see what they’re doing.

Plessey Woods Country Park is set in 100 acres of enchanting woodland and meadows by the River Blyth. It is located at Hartford Bridge, near Bedlington.

At Tyne Riverside (Low Prudhoe), the trail is slightly different as parents can use it to help children learn about the different animals you find in the parks and countryside. Kids can try and guess what the animal is from the description on the trail leaflet before they find the picture.

The trails will start on Friday April 4 to Monday April 28, covering four weekends and the Northumberland school Easter holidays.

Those wishing to take part should collect a free trail sheet from the visitor centres or cafes at the parks. At the end of the trail, children will receive a small treat for taking part.