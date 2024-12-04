Northumberland dancer returns as Romeo in stunning production

Northumberland’s own Jacob Hornsey has returned to the North East to take on the iconic role of Romeo in Ballet Cymru’s breathtaking production of Romeo a Juliet.

A former student of Queen Elizabeth High School, in Hexham, Jacob, 26, is performing to captivated audiences at Dance City in Newcastle this week, with tickets for the highly acclaimed production still available.

Jacob’s former dance teacher, Sarah Morgan, who taught him GCSE Dance, attended Tuesday’s performance with her Year 10 and 11 BTEC Dance students.

“Seeing Jacob on stage was such a proud moment,” she said. “It’s incredibly inspiring for our students to witness someone from Hexham achieve so much in the world of dance. The performance itself was a stunning interpretation of Romeo and Juliet.”

Ballet Cymru’s breathtaking production of Romeo a Juliet at Dance City, in Newcastle, runs this week – Dec 5 – 7.

The acclaimed production, set to Prokofiev’s iconic score, brings Shakespeare’s timeless tale of love and conflict to life with a compelling mix of classical elegance and contemporary innovation. Featuring intricate costumes and dynamic choreography, the performance delivers a fresh yet faithful interpretation of the beloved story.

Staged in Dance City’s intimate 240-seat theatre on Temple Street, the production offers a rare opportunity to experience world-class ballet in a close and immersive setting

Anand Bhatt, Artistic Director and CEO of Dance City, said: "This production offers audiences a unique opportunity to experience ballet up close, in an atmosphere that is both welcoming and intensely powerful.”

Romeo a Juliet, choreographed by Ballet Cymru directors Darius James OBE and Amy Doughty, is open to the public from December 5 to 7.

There are also some free tickets for schools still available for performances on Monday December 11. For tickets visit www.dancecity.co.uk