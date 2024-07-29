Northumberland couple celebrate their Diamond anniversary in their honeymoon hotel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last week, Adam and Patricia Main of Stakeford, Choppington, spent their Diamond Wedding Anniversary in the Royal Oak Hotel in Keswick where they had honeymooned 60 years ago.

Their family had decided to mark the special occasion with a surprise trip down memory lane when they found out Adam still held the original handwritten hotel bill for £33, 15, 6 (33 pounds,15 shillings and sixpence).

Adam and Patricia were married in Ulgham on 25th July 1965 and spent 5 days in the Lake District. At that time, Adam was a lorry driver earning only £11 a week which meant working many hours of overtime to pay £6 per night in Kewsick's premier hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was lovely. The staff were fabulous and we became friends with them. They invited us to their staff dance which was amazing," recalls Patricia of their first visit, "and the present staff were lovely also."

Diamond anniversary couple revisit their honeymoon hotel 60 years later.

The Royal Oak staff were delighted when they heard the romantic story, and gave them VIP treatment throughout their 3 day stay.