Northumberland couple celebrate their Diamond anniversary in their honeymoon hotel
Their family had decided to mark the special occasion with a surprise trip down memory lane when they found out Adam still held the original handwritten hotel bill for £33, 15, 6 (33 pounds,15 shillings and sixpence).
Adam and Patricia were married in Ulgham on 25th July 1965 and spent 5 days in the Lake District. At that time, Adam was a lorry driver earning only £11 a week which meant working many hours of overtime to pay £6 per night in Kewsick's premier hotel.
"It was lovely. The staff were fabulous and we became friends with them. They invited us to their staff dance which was amazing," recalls Patricia of their first visit, "and the present staff were lovely also."
The Royal Oak staff were delighted when they heard the romantic story, and gave them VIP treatment throughout their 3 day stay.
The happy couple also received a card from the King and Queen to congratulate them on their 60 years of marriage.
