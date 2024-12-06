Northumberland County Council shows its support for Small Business Saturday this weekend

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 6th Dec 2024, 10:59 BST
Allison Walton, owner of The Chocolate Box, Wooler.placeholder image
Northumberland County Council is proud to stand behind Small Business Saturday, a national initiative dedicated to celebrating and supporting small businesses across the UK.

As the festive season approaches, the council is calling on residents to support Small Business Saturday on the 7th December, by doing their Christmas shopping locally and investing in their communities.

Councillor Richard Wearmouth Cabinet Member for Supporting Business and Opportunities said: “Every pound spent locally stays within local communities, creating jobs, keeping town centres vibrant, and fosters a sense of community spirit.

“By shopping local this Christmas, we not only support the livelihoods of our neighbours but also help maintain the unique charm and vibrancy of our towns and villages.

“Let’s shop local, support our small businesses, and make this Christmas one to remember for Northumberland.”

The initiative highlights the vital role small businesses play in shaping our high streets, from independent retailers and family-run cafes to artisan makers and service providers.

