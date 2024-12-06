Northumberland County Council shows its support for Small Business Saturday this weekend
As the festive season approaches, the council is calling on residents to support Small Business Saturday on the 7th December, by doing their Christmas shopping locally and investing in their communities.
Councillor Richard Wearmouth Cabinet Member for Supporting Business and Opportunities said: “Every pound spent locally stays within local communities, creating jobs, keeping town centres vibrant, and fosters a sense of community spirit.
“By shopping local this Christmas, we not only support the livelihoods of our neighbours but also help maintain the unique charm and vibrancy of our towns and villages.
“Let’s shop local, support our small businesses, and make this Christmas one to remember for Northumberland.”
The initiative highlights the vital role small businesses play in shaping our high streets, from independent retailers and family-run cafes to artisan makers and service providers.