On the back of Armed Forces Week, Northumberland County Council remind veterans and their families across the county of the support available to them.

The authority employs two armed forces case workers who are veterans themselves and so understand better than anyone the issues that ex-service families face.

They can assist with issues such as housing and medical applications, employment support, mental health, benefits, as well as signposting and referring to other veteran organisations for further help.

The council also employs a dedicated veterans community co-ordinator who is working with community organisations to provide support for vulnerable veterans and armed forces personnel.

Armed forces case workers, Johnathan and Ellen.

A grant of £90k was awarded to the council by the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust to embed prevention of veteran suicide (EPVS) support across the county by working closely with statuary partners and community voluntary organisations.

Northumberland County Councillor Gordon Castle, Veteran Champion said: “There is an enormous amount of support available, and assistance can be given with a whole range of issues. So please don’t suffer in silence.

"If you have direct links to the armed forces and need support, please ask for it.”

If you are within your last 12 months of Armed Forces Service, and you feel like you are at risk of homelessness or need general advice, please contact experienced armed forces case workers.

For more information, call on 0345 600 6400 or email: [email protected].