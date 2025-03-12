Northumberland County Council is hosting a drop-in event at Berwick Academy regarding major changes happening in local schools.

On Thursday, March 13 residents are encouraged to go to the school from 5pm – 6:30pm and put their questions directly to the council.

Community group, Berwick Schools Deserve Better will also be in attendance.

Berwick Academy is undergoing a £42m rebuild as schools shift from a three-tier to a two-tier system – meaning that local middle schools will close, and first schools will be converted to primary schools.