Northumberland County Council hosts drop-in event at Berwick Academy to discuss major school reforms
Northumberland County Council is hosting a drop-in event at Berwick Academy regarding major changes happening in local schools.
On Thursday, March 13 residents are encouraged to go to the school from 5pm – 6:30pm and put their questions directly to the council.
Community group, Berwick Schools Deserve Better will also be in attendance.
Berwick Academy is undergoing a £42m rebuild as schools shift from a three-tier to a two-tier system – meaning that local middle schools will close, and first schools will be converted to primary schools.