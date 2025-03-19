Northumberland County Council’s Environment and Climate Fund is again supporting sustainable initiatives in the county.

£50,000 will be distributed across 18 projects resulting in more grassroot community projects helping to tackle climate change, improve our local environment and foster a sense of shared responsibility.

The projects span a range of activities including, reducing emissions, supporting community engagement and education, improving the energy efficiency of buildings, encouraging active and sustainable transport, or upgrading waste solutions to support reducing, reusing, and recycling.

Each project will help strengthen the Council’s ambition to make Northumberland a net zero county by 2040.

Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council and Cabinet Member for Climate Change said: "It’s great to see - once again - so much enthusiasm for our Environment and Climate Fund.

“Our local communities are at the heart of driving environmental change and it’s so important we support them in their efforts. I’m excited to see more of these projects come to fruition and help improve our county.”