Northumberland company offering circus and acrobatic classes will return to Alnwick
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Northumberland based organisation began in Cramlington, offering unique classes and workshops for all ages before expanding to Alnwick at the end of 2024.
Sessions include acrobatic and circus lessons for children, adult aerial fitness and SENsational circus sessions aimed at young people with special educational needs.
Coach, Catherine Muckle said: “We've been running since 2021 in South East Northumberland, but we had quite a lot of enquiries for Alnwick.
“Whenever we take something somewhere, we like to make sure that the community are actually asking for it so we already knew people were interested.
"So we thought we will offer a free taster, we got in touch with the Duchess’s school then all of a sudden we had 50 kids signed up to these workshops, and 40 out of the 50 signed up.”
Catherine aims ensure her classes are affordable, capping the most expensive session at £6.50. She expanded: “We've been involved in acrobatics and dance and circus for a very long time, and we found that the price of things just wasn't accessible and felt like it was only for people who have money.
“A huge part of why we did this was because we wanted it to become accessible, we didn’t want to have a venue of our own, we wanted to make sure that all the kit we had was completely affordable.”
Although Catherine is trained as a professional dancer, she explained she wanted to bring something fresh to the area: "I always thought I'd run a dance school or stage school, but it always felt like there was lots of them and they were massively over subscribed.
"I wanted the main focus to be on the community, the young people, and the families attending so I thought there is no point offering something that’s already there and not giving anything new to the community.”
At the end of the first term, parents and guardians were also invited to a showcase where £1,000 was raised for PAPYRUS, a young people’s suicide prevention charity.
Timetables for the Alnwick 2025 classes can be found here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.