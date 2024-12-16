Northumberland Coast volunteers highlight importance of conservation teamwork

The Northumberland Coast Conservation Team has announced record volunteer hours in 2024, with its work providing vital support to local partners including the National Trust and Space for Shorebirds. The volunteer initiative undertakes tasks throughout the Northumberland Coast National Landscape, to care for this legally designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During 2024, the Northumberland Coast Conservation Team recorded 9,384 volunteer hours, which is an increase of over 4,000 hours compared to this time last year.

Led by Northumberland Coast National Landscape Volunteer and Access Officer Emma Wilson, there are currently 200 volunteers in total. The volunteers have completed 82 beach cleans on 27 beaches, with 4,327kg of weighable waste documented (excluding sizeable items that could double this figure).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team has spent 1,168 hours working on practical conservation tasks, which are crucial for the natural environment. Volunteers have also given 448 hours of help to the National Trust rangers on the Farne Islands and the Long Nanny shorebird site near Beadnell. During this time, the team provided support with vegetation control, habitat management and creating breeding patches for Arctic Tern.

Northumberland Coast Conservation Team volunteers at Beadnell

National Trust Area Ranger Sophia Jackson said: “We are so thankful for all the hard work the Conservation Team has devoted to the Farne Islands and its treasured wildlife. These volunteers helped save the day when we put the call out for help with creating the Tern breeding patches, which they have used to raise their young throughout the 2024 season. They are passionate about what they do, and it has been a pleasure working with them.”

National Trust Area Ranger James Porteous added: “The Northumberland Coast Conservation Team has been such a valuable resource for us this year. Volunteers have helped with tasks including dune grassland management, hedge maintenance work and shorebird protection fencing at the Long Nanny. The Long Nanny is such an important site, and the fencing has been vital in reducing recreational disturbance to the nesting Ringed Plover and terns. The team is a pleasure to work with – they are all reliable, productive and bring a fantastic team spirit. Here’s to many years of successful partnership working.”

The team’s efforts also include 1,254 hours spent assisting Space for Shorebirds rangers with ‘chick watch’. This task starts with volunteers being trained to survey the beaches for Ringed Plover nesting behaviours in late March. They continued the monitoring from May to August, as these precious birds established territories and laid eggs. Volunteers observed the nests in support of the Space for Shorebirds team until the chicks were fledged. This work combines liaising with the public, fixing damaged fencing and protecting the birds from predatory crows. Thanks to the incredible overall effort, there were 54 Ringed Plover breeding pairs and 79 fledglings counted, and 14 chicks fledged during the 2024 breeding season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Space for Shorebirds Senior Ranger Richard Willis said: “Delivering a coast-wide beach nesting bird protection scheme simply would not be possible without the countless hours of support from the Northumberland Coast Conservation Team volunteers. I have no doubt that there are Ringed Plover alive now that would not have fledged as chicks without their commitment and passion.” As 2024 draws to a close, this collaborative approach highlights the value of conservation teamwork. Caring for the Northumberland Coast National Landscape’s natural environment helps wildlife thrive and enables future generations to enjoy this beautiful stretch of coastline.

For more information about the Northumberland Coast Conservation Team email [email protected].