Northumberland Coast National Landscape volunteer recruitment day

Interested in volunteering on the Northumberland Coast? There’s an upcoming volunteer recruitment afternoon on Friday, February 21 in Seahouses, where you can find out more about volunteering in the Northumberland Coast National Landscape.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This drop-in event is a chance to meet the team and chat to other volunteers about our work.

Northumberland Coast Conservation Team volunteers do vital tasks to help care for this protected landscape. They include wildlife surveying, dune and habitat management and beach cleans, with sessions throughout the Northumberland Coast National Landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a wonderful sense of community amongst members of the Conservation Team, with volunteers regularly speaking about the wellbeing benefits gained as well as the shared passion for protecting the Northumberland Coast.

Northumberland Coast Conservation Team volunteers

Northumberland Coast Conservation Team volunteer Sophie Barber shared: “It’s a dream come true to be doing such varied activities in the name of conservation. Volunteering brings real positivity to my life and it’s a gift to be able to help this way.”

The Conservation Team also provides support to partner organisations including the National Trust, English Heritage, and Space for Shorebirds. Tasks completed in collaboration with these partners during 2024 covered Arctic Tern breeding season preparation and Ringed Plover surveys and nest protection.

Northumberland Coast National Landscape Chair Patrick Norris said: "Our Conservation Team volunteers give their time, effort and energy to keep the Northumberland Coast National Landscape in tiptop condition. Volunteering with the Conservation Team provides plentiful physical activity, it's sociable, great for the natural environment and rewarding for everyone involved".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please email [email protected] to register your interest and receive further details about time and location.

Find out more about the Northumberland Coast National Landscape over at Northumberlandcoast-nl.org.uk